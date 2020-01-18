ST. LOUIS — It's not a stretch to say Harrison Bader was the most polarizing player for the Cardinals in 2019.
Patrolling center field, Bader was as sharp as he's ever been; he was rewarded for his superior glovework when he was named a finalist for a Gold Glove Award following the season.
Offensively, though, last year presented some issues for Bader. His batting average dropped 49 points from his 2018 mark, from .264 to .205. His OPS fell to .680. At one point during the season, Bader was demoted to Triple-A Memphis in an effort to get his game back on the right track in the batter's box.
There were sporadic bright spots for Bader with the bat, but on the whole, 2019 was a difficult year at the plate.
His anticipation for better results moving forward—and rest assured, he anticipates better results moving forward—starts with his ownership of what happened last year.
"My bat was not present last year. Just plain and simple," Bader said Saturday at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up inside the Hyatt Regency in downtown St. Louis. "It showed up a couple of times, but not nearly as consistent as it should have been."
Recognizing there's a problem is the first step, but Bader's taken several beyond it this winter. His intention is to attack 2020 with renewed vigor and precision.
"It’s really been the best offseason of my life thus far," Bader said. Though he's far from the first player ever to make such a claim during these pre-season fan fests, his laundry list of reasons why helps to shed light on the genesis of his confidence.
"Last year, individually, it wasn’t what I wanted to be, production-wise. I think we all know that," Bader said. "And the biggest thing I’ve taken away at this point is how I responded. I’ve been very fortunate to be with a bunch of people—kind of behind the scenes—who have allowed me to take steps in the right direction to surround myself with people who are going to help me produce like I want to and we all know I can."
Noting that his work has been non-stop this offseason, Bader shared he's been training with a new private hitting coach in Florida this winter, and he's been close enough to the Cardinals' facilities in Palm Beach that he's been able to work with Cardinals coaches Jeff Albert and Jobel Jimenez on a regular basis.
It's a major factor in the turnaround Bader expects for himself in 2020.
"The access in Florida is exactly what I’ve needed," Bader said. "I didn’t really get that in New York. It was more of a trip and more of a hassle. So I have the ability to pop up to Palm Beach to work with Jobel and Jeff. And that’s been great because I want everybody to understand what I’m doing.
"I don’t want to kind of come to spring training, Day 1, and have them look at me and say, what happened? What’s going on? Obviously, they wouldn’t do it, because I’m putting in quality work. I just want everybody involved in my career and what’s going on. The more people I can have watching me and hearing me out and understanding what I’m doing, why I’m doing, will make me better in in the future."
For as much as the members of the current Cardinals staff have positively influenced Bader's offseason, it's his daily connection this winter to a name from the Cardinals' past that has allowed him to bring his training to another level.
Known as a relentless worker during his time in St. Louis, former Cardinal Tommy Pham has impacted Bader in a positive manner by his very presence this winter—as Bader's workout partner down in Florida.
"He’s just somebody I’ve gravitated toward my entire career," Bader said of Pham. "Just purely based upon his work ethic, how seriously he takes not only himself but the game and how much he cherishes it. To have that energy around you, especially during the offseason when things can get a little sideways, to have him on a day to day basis to go in there and work with, I wouldn't trade it for anybody in the world."
Beyond their training sessions, which Bader said he's shared with Pham five days a week this winter, the two athletic outfielders share another trait central to both their personalities.
Confidence.
It's a characteristic that shined through again for Bader Saturday when he was asked whether he views himself as the Cardinals starting center fielder heading into 2020.
"Absolutely, I'm the starting center fielder," Bader said. "It's my position and I'm going to take it. That's all there is to it. There's no sense in talking about it, I'm just looking forward to Day 1, showing up guns blazing and ready to go."
The Cardinals have confidence in Bader, too. Perhaps not as much confidence as Bader has in himself, but to be fair, he sets that bar pretty high.
Bader takes the fact that he's still here—rather than, say, with Jose Martinez and the Tampa Bay Rays—as evidence of the Cardinals' persisting belief in his game.
When news broke of the Cardinals' recent trade with the Rays, Bader was on a flight to Los Angeles—ironically, to go through a mental training program to which his agent introduced him. That mental training would have come in handy when he landed and turned his phone back on to see a flood of messages from friends telling Bader his was one of the names reportedly heading to Tampa Bay in the deal.
It wasn't. The rumor was fake, as Bader learned after only a few missed heartbeats once he scrolled far enough to find his agent's text message in the sea of notifications.
"Obviously my name was tossed around, and for whatever reason I wasn’t traded," Bader said. "I’m going to go with the reason that they obviously still have confidence in me to patrol center field and do what I’m supposed to do and do what I’m perfectly capable of doing. So, when I kind of got over the few missed heartbeats, I immediately went to that, and was just super-confident and felt really good about everything."
The Cardinals appear to feel good enough about Bader that he's likely penciled in for the role he claims is his as the team's starting center fielder. Last season, when fans looked up to see Bader toying with the Mendoza line, they often wondered why he seemed to be getting special treatment from the Cardinals.
It goes back to the element of his game that clearly didn't suffer a year ago: his first-class defense.
Great defense in center is a valuable asset for a ball club. Bader provides that, consistently. It's the reason the Cardinals stuck with him as long as they did last year, and it's the same reason you're likely to see him get another healthy leash this season.
But the Cardinals support won't be limitless.
"He’s an amazing talent from a defensive standpoint, so he’s worth his weight there," John Mozeliak said of Bader Saturday. "But having someone become a more productive hitter, and when you see him go to Triple-A and become more effective, it becomes somewhat of a head-scratcher.
"We know it’s there, he’s got to find a way to do it consistently at the Major League level. He doesn’t have to be an .850 OPS guy to be on our club, but having production one through eight is important to our team.”
Bader recognizes that and says he understands the path to achieving that desired production isn't through playing his at-bats like a home run derby. He knows the key to his development is, in his own words, "to become a consistent bat, and just a very hard out on a night to night basis."
In describing his past struggles and his future intentions as a hitter, Harrison Bader hit all the right notes Saturday. Now, it's just a matter of seeing his labor bear fruit come summertime.
“To me, if I had to say the perfect world for him, he becomes an all-fields hitter," Mozeliak said. "For all of you who used to be around the club when we had Matt Carpenter come up, his hit distribution was amazingly even from left to right. In Bader’s case, if he could do that and complement it with his speed, he becomes a special player.”
It's clear in hearing him talk that Bader already believes he's a special player. The Cardinals hope he can produce like one in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.