ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you’re looking to own a home and your credit isn’t the best there’s an event in St. Louis to help.
Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America or NACA is hosting an 'Achieve the Dream' homeownership event.
The event brings homeownership opportunities to low-to-moderate income families and minorities. NACA prides itself as the best mortgage in America
NACA says it removes the four major barrier of homeownership and requires no down payment, no closing cots and no private mortgage insurance. Leaders say they look at payment history and do character-based lending.
Anyone denied from a bank is eligible, NACA says.
Tim Thorndike thought he’d never be able to own a home. He said the first night he stayed in his home he'd cried in awe.
“The wonderful thing that we found out was that you don't need to have any credit score,” said Thorndike. “They don't go by credit score at NACA. They go by your personal character and your ability to pay.”
NACA says $15 billion commitments from Bank of America and other banks helps people own homes and revitalize communities.
The event takes place at the Lumiere Place Casino and Hotel at 999 North Second Street.
The event began Thursday morning and will run through Sunday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
