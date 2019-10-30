LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three people are facing charges in connection with a theft ring that targeted Lincoln and St. Charles Counties.
Cole McCall, 21, was arrested after he was spotted on surveillance video getting gas with a stolen credit card and driving a stolen car, police said. The car, which was stolen out of St. Charles County, was recovered after it was found abandoned along Birkhead Road in Lincoln County.
When questioned by deputies, police said McCall told them that he, along with two others, were responsible for many thefts in Lincoln and St. Charles Counties, and that he was the lookout person. The other two people are Jeffrey Dousing, 29, of Foley, Mo, and Brittany Breen, 26, of Winfield.
McCall reportedly told authorities he would drop Dousing and Breen off in subdivisions so they could steal from unlocked cars.
If they could find the keys, police said they would drive them to a remote location so they could rummage through the car more thoroughly.
McCall also said stolen items were stored in Breen’s home until they could be moved.
Police were able to get a search warrant for Breen’s home. While there they said they found Dousing hiding under the kitchen sink. They also found several stolen items, forged banking documents, forged licensing and credit device materials.
Police say they have received seven stolen cars, stolen keys and various other items including wallets, credit cards, passports and personal papers.
McCall, of St. Charles, is charged with stealing of a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card. Dousing is charged with tampering of a motor vehicle and Breen is charged with stealing of a motor vehicle.
All three suspects are being held in the Lincoln County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond, and if they are released, are not supposed to have contact with each other and wear GPS devices.
