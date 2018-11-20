ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A federal grand jury charged a Mexican man with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of controlled substances on Friday, Nov. 16.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Marshals Service extradited Armando Medina-Hernandez from Mexico on Wednesday, Nov. 7 from Mexico to southern Illinois to face federal drug trafficking charges.
“We are seeing record heroin and fentanyl deaths throughout the St. Louis metro region and methamphetamine continues to plague the Midwest,” explained Special Agent in Charge Callahan.
DEA officials and high-level Mexican government officials have been discussing how to combat Mexican drug trafficking organizations supplying the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois, according to a statement.
“This extradition is further evidence of the partnership between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement officials to bring narcotic traffickers to face the American justice system,” according to DEA St. Louis Division Special Agent in Charge William Callahan.
