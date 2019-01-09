Get Weather Alerts with the KMOV Weather App. Download it here.
Tonight: 20. Some thin, high clouds. Winds: North 5-10 mph.
Thursday: 36. Few clouds and cold. Winds: Light and variable.
Friday: Low 23. Cold and dry, increasing clouds.
Friday: High 36. Wintry mix turns to snow. Impacts the metro by evening. Winds Southeast 4-6 mph.
Accumulating snow likely Friday afternoon and evening through Saturday night. Precipitation will start off as a rain/sleet/snow mix from west to east Friday afternoon into Friday evening. At this point the models indicate that snow totals may go up slightly and not likely down.
We'll have to watch the Friday evening commute closely as precipitation will likely be moving in around that time. With temperatures above freezing we hope to get through the evening commute without too much of an impact.
Snow showers are expected to be heaviest late Friday evening into Saturday morning. Most accumulation is expected during the Friday night to Saturday morning time period.
Temperatures will warm above freezing Saturday afternoon as lighter snow continues, so expect some melting and some roads turning just slushy. There could also be some light sleet/rain mixing in near and south of St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
Light snow lingers Saturday night into Sunday morning. We need to watch the roads again Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures drop back below freezing. Flurries may linger throughout Sunday, too.
Bottom Line: Watch for the biggest impact Friday night into Saturday morning. Remain vigilant for a chance for some light snow and a refreeze of any melted snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.
