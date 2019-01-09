Get Weather Alerts with the KMOV Weather App. Download it here.
Accumulating snow likely late Friday through Saturday night. An early first estimate is 3-6" with isolated higher totals. And the bulk of that snow accumulation comes Friday night into Saturday morning. Snow totals may go up a bit, especially if the lingering light snow Saturday Night-Sunday Morning is heavier than expected. Here's the details on how it plays out...
Precipitation will start off as a rain/sleet/snow mix west of St. Louis Friday afternoon and move into the metro around the evening commute. We'll have to watch the Friday evening commute closely although temperatures will be above freezing, so we hope to get through the evening commute without too much of an impact.
Snow showers are expected to be heaviest later Friday evening into Saturday morning. That's when roads will deteriorate quickly. Most accumulation is expected during the Friday night to Saturday morning time period.
Temperatures will warm above freezing Saturday afternoon as lighter snow continues, so expect some melting and some roads turning slushy. There could also be some light sleet/rain mixing in near and south of St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
Light snow lingers Saturday night into Sunday morning. We need to watch the roads again Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures drop back below freezing. Flurries may linger throughout Sunday, too.
Bottom Line: Watch for the biggest impact Friday night into Saturday morning. Remain vigilant for a chance for some light snow and a refreeze of any melted snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.
