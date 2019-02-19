ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man who was involved in a deadly carjacking near Busch Stadium in 2016 was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison.
A sentence was handed down for Philip Brown.
A 27-year-old victim told police he was inside his truck outside the Flying Saucer restaurant, located in the 900 block of Spruce, near Busch Stadium, when a 20-year-old suspect, later identified as Tyrell Patrick, approached him and announced as robbery around 10:40 p.m. on May 30.
When the victim exited his vehicle, he grabbed his gun and fired shots at the suspect, who was inside the vehicle, striking him, causing the vehicle to crash.
Two other suspects, inlcuding Brown, who were seated inside a Mitsubishi, fired shots at the victim, who returned fire, striking the vehicle.
After the gunfire was exchanged, the victim ran to a nearby business and notified police. Patrick was driven to the hospital by the other suspects.
Brown was taken into custody at the hospital and the third suspect, described as a 21-year-old woman, ran from the hospital.
The robbery victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated and released from a hospital following the shooting.
Patrick died in June 2016.
Detectives ruled the case as a homicide.
Brown pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and several charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
