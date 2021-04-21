ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new restaurant will soon grace the space left empty by Café Osage when they closed their doors last fall.
You may not know his name, but if you're a food-lover in St. Louis, you've almost certainly eaten at one of Gerard Craft's restaurants.
The beloved restaurant located inside Bowood Farms in the Central West End closed after 12 years. But now Chef Gerard Craft’s Niche Food Group will take over the space, planning to open in late summer.
In a Facebook post they announced they will be opening a neighborhood restaurant “delivering warm hospitality for lunch, dinner and brunch.’
“Closing Café Osage was difficult but we knew this space would see another life. We can’t wait to see how Gerard and his team reimagine our restaurant space,” wrote Bowood Farms in an Instagram post.
