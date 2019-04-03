ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Chef Ben Grupe says the Grove neighborhood was on his radar for a new restaurant for a long time. Now he plans to open The Tempus, a “fine dining without pretention” restaurant late this summer.
Located at 4370 Manchester Road on the west side of the Grove, Grupe says he doesn’t want to label his new restaurant.
“We don’t want to be labeled as fine dining or Italian, we ‘re Tempus,” Grupe said. He said the food the will be familiar dishes like chicken wings or chicken and dumplings but with a playful spin. The play on chicken wings was a ranch-seasoned chicken skin topped with blue cheese and thinly sliced celery.
Grupe is a James Beard Semi-Finalist and most recently served as the executive chef of Elaia and Olio. He has been hosting pop-up dining events in the last few months that have served as recipe development for The Tempus. He has also served as the team camptain for the U.S. Culinary Olympic Team.
“It’s the life blood of the city, it’s an up-and-coming urban neighborhood,” Grupe said of The Grove neighborhood. He is excited for the continued development coming to the neighborhood but also excited to be on the quieter end of Manchester.
They hope to not be seen as a special occasion restaurant, but instead one where people dine several nights a week.
“I see this as a destination for people who appreciate spectacular food, but want it to be served in a casual, upbeat, eclectic atmosphere.”
The 2,600 square foot space will hold 60 diners and a basement area will be transformed into ac ellar and fermentation room to support the food and beverage program. Dinner will be served Tuesday-Saturday. The are aiming for a late summer opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.