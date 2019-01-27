ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Accidents on both sides of I-55 at Meramec Bottom Road have closed all of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-55.
MoDOT said the southbound lanes were closed in a tweet shortly after 8 a.m. Another tweet followed saying at least one of the Northbound lanes were closed.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the accidents were caused because of ice on the roads.
South County police worked to clear vehicles which had crashed or driven off the highway. They said there have been no injuries.
Police said they are not sure when the highway will be reopened as of 9:30 a.m.
News 4 will update this story with more information.
Download the KMOV Traffic App for updates on road closures and conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.