ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Freezing rain is causing dangerous road conditions around the News 4 viewing area. Multiple crashes have been reported and delays of up to 3 hours have been reported.
As of 11:00 a.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C said there were at 201 calls for service, 43 stranded vehicles, 84 crashes and 6 injuries resulting form the icy road conditions.
Bob Becker, District Maintenance Engineer for MoDOT said the roads were pretreated by crews overnight, however, the chemicals on the road were washed away by the freezing rain and the crews were unable to keep up with the increasingly slippery road conditions.
Most of the roadways have been cleared by noon, leaving only minor accidents and delays in the viewing area.
However, an accident involving a tractor trailer continues to block off northbound I-270 at Gravois, causing major traffic delays.
A few spots on and near St. Louis area interstates caused a number of troubles for earlier commuters.
One of those areas was on Interstate 44 near I-270, where an overturned semi truck caused the most severe backup for several hours. A News 4 viewer said cars sat on I-44 for several hours.
Another significant trouble spot was on I-270 in West and South County. The road was largely impassible from Town and County through I-255/270.
I-270 was also closed in both directions in North St. Louis County, near the Chain of Rocks Bridge.
SB 55 past US 61 has a left lane still closed after the entire side was closed due to an accident.
Westbound Interstate 70 was closed near St. Charles Rock Road. Eastbound lanes are moving slowly.
Police have also said roads in Florissant are impassable and discouraged anyone from driving.
If you can stay home, please do. Multiple churches have also closed. See our list here.
