MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two accidents have caused a closure of northbound Interstate 270 in Maryland Heights.
Police said the accidents happened north of the Dorsett Road exit.
There is no word yet on the severity or cause of the crashes.
Traffic is backed up as a result.
