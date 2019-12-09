(AP) -- As the U.S. looks for ways to respond to mass shootings at schools, some say more people should carry guns, including teachers.
But, a close look at unintentional shootings by law enforcement officers raises doubts about whether more guns would help keep students safe.
An Associated Press investigation documented 1,422 unintentional shootings by officers at 258 agencies since 2012. Twenty-two occurred at schools.
Experts note that law officers get more specialized firearms training than most but say it’s still insufficient.
