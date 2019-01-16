ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Accident reconstruction crews are on the scene after a person was struck in Hazelwood Wednesday morning.
Around 6:10 a.m., crews were called to the 11900 block of Missouri Bottom Road.
Central County Dispatch confirmed to News 4 that a person was struck but did not disclose the extent of injuries the person sustained. Hazelwood police said the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
News 4's Alyssa Toomey was at the scene shortly after the person was struck and saw crime scene tape in the area along with several Hazelwood police officers.
BREAKING: person struck in Hazelwood. Here’s a look at the scene. Police now putting up crime scene tape. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/fJgqrBWXMu— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) January 16, 2019
Around 7 a.m., the Hazelwood Police Department said the incident has closed the intersection of Missouri Bottom and Phantom. It is unknown when the area will reopen to traffic but during the closure all traffic is being rerouted and drivers should seek an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.