ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Accident reconstruction was called to investigate a crash that left a man critically injured Wednesday morning.
Police report the one-car crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Wednesday at Riverview and Edna. Initially, police said one person died at the hospital as a result of the crash, later in the day they revised their report to state the man was privately conveyed to the hospital and listed in critical condition.
No other information has been released.
