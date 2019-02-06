ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of Carondelet was closed Wednesday morning after a man was found dead.
A part of the South City street was closed between Primm Street and Interstate 55 before 5:30 a.m.
Officials originally told News 4 the man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver.
Hours after the incident occurred, police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown. They also said Homicide investigators and accident reconstruction crews were called to the area.
The man's death has been classified as a "suspicious death."
The investigation is ongoing.
