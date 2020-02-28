SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A crash has closed a stretch of Frank Scott Parkway in St. Clair County.
The crash closed the roadway between Greenmount Road and Hartmann Lane around 11:15 a.m. Friday. The road is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.
Details regarding any possible injuries have not been disclosed, but Accident Reconstruction crews have been called to the area.
