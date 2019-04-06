ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An accident involving a motorcycle caused west bound lanes on I-44 to partially close early Saturday morning.
Police say they believe a motorcycle rear ended a vehicle on I-44 west bound just past Grand Blvd.
According to MoDot, all but one lane is closed.
The extent of injuries is not known at this time.
