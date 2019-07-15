ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An accident involving a semi closed several lanes of eastbound I-70 near the airport Monday afternoon.
The crash happened before 3:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of interstate 70 after I-270.
The view from a nearby MoDOT camera showed the accident involved three vehicles, one of them a semi and another an SUV that struck the median.
The accident was cleared sometime after 4:00 p.m.
