ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Interstate 44 was closed in both directions in downtown St. Louis for several hours Thursday due to an accident involving an overturned truck.
The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Washington Avenue.
The interstate is closed in both directions as emergency crews work to clear the crash.
The closure lasted for around 2.5 hours.
Traffic was backed up past the I-44/55 split south of Downtown.
