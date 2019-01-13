ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed one lane westbound Highway 70 between Wentzville and Foristell and delayed traffic.
The Wentzville Police Department said an overturned tractor trailer on highway 70 at mile marker 204 has closed the slow lane for four hours in a Facebook post.
The department said the fast lane will be open, but delays are expected due to just one lane being open.
A towing company expects removing the overturned semi to take at least four hours.
The department urges commuters to avoid the area if at all possible.
You can take the Wentzville Parkway exit 208 and then the south service road “Veterans Memorial Parkway” to Foristell to re-enter 70 west.
News 4 will keep you updated on traffic updates.
