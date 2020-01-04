Overturned semi I-55 and 67
MoDOT

FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed the ramp from southbound I-55 to southbound US Highway 67 in Festus.

The accident happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Information on injuries was not immediately known.

MoDOT says it believes the ramp will re-open around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

