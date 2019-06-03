NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - All lanes of eastbound I-270 were closed near New Halls Ferry for more than one hour due to an accident.
The accident, which involved a motorcycle, happened just after 9:00 p.m.
Information on injuries was not immediately known.
All lanes re-opened after 10:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.