TOWN AND COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of NB 141 are closed near I-64 due to an accident.
The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Friday but the northbound lanes were not completely shut down until around 6:00 p.m.
Police said a dump truck overturned and heavy equipment is needed for cleanup.
Nobody was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.