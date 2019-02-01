ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - -Students and others at Saint Louis University (SLU) say an accident involving an officer on a bike and a car Friday shows safety enhancements must be made to the campus.
A SLU officer was travelling on the sidewalk on a bike when a car came out of a driveway. The officer struck the car and suffered minor injuries. The accident happened on Lindell near Grand, police said.
One student told News 4 accidents are not uncommon on campus.
“There is always a lot of traffic around 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., a lot of police are around here because a lot of accidents do happen,” said student Dorrean Cunningham.
In May, school leaders ordered construction to improve safety at three crosswalks on Grand between Laclede and Lindell. The median and some lanes were removed and widened.
Barriers were also installed to protect people walking as well as slow drivers.
One person told News 4 that the upgrades are easier for walking but student Faith Nixon says more should be done.
“I think in reality that we should have some sort of DPS officer out here at class times to direct traffic,” said Nixon.
A SLU police officer said pedestrians and drivers are not paying attention while on campus.
