ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Saturday afternoon in South St. Louis.
The accident happened in the 7300 block of Morganford, when a sedan turned in front of a group of motorcyclists. The riders in front hit their brakes, but the riders in the back of the group collided with them, causing a domino effect and for riders to fall off their motorcycles.
Jason Reeves, 26, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Another victim, a 46-year-old male, was taken to Barnes-Jewish hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
