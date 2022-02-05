You are the owner of this article.
Accident closes WB I-70 near Shreve in North City

  • Updated
  • Updated
An accident has closed two lanes of I-70 near Shreve in North City.

An accident has closed two lanes of I-70 near  Shreve in North City.

The accident happened just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday. The view from a MoDOT cameras shows two police squad cars on scene.

Other information was not immediately known.

