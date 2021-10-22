O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - For the second time Friday, crash closed a portion of westbound I-70 in St. Charles County.
The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on I-70 near Highway K. From the MoDOT cameras, the accident appears to involve a semi. The wreck happened several hours after a fatal crash closed all westbound lanes near Bryan Road.
A fatal crash closed a portion of westbound Interstate 70 in St. Charles County for several hours Friday morning.
Other information was not immediately known.
