CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A street in Creve Coeur is closed due to an accident that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Creve Coeur motorcycle accident

Police say Decker Lane from Studt Ave to Old Ballas Road is closed as accident reconstruction crews respond to the scene.

The accident involves a motorcycle and a Ford Taurus.

Police say drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.