SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The entrance to SB I-55 is closed near the I-44/55 split in South City was closed for almost an hour due to an accident in which someone was ejected.
The accident happened near Gravois and I-44/55 just after 9:30 p.m.
Firefighters say one person was ejected and seriously injured as a result. Only one car was involved.
Cars heading west on I-44/55 were not being allowed to get onto southbound I-55. All lanes re-opened around 10:30 p.m.
