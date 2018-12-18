ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials said an accident is causing a four lane closure on Interstate 55.
The accident is on northbound I-55 past Butler Hill Road in South County. The accident involved a one passenger vehicle and a semi truck.
Officials said the closure may last through rush hour.
We will update the story as more information becomes available.
