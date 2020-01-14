CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An accident has three lanes of southbound I-170 at the Forest Park Parkway late Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened just after 11:30 a.m.
The view from a MoDOT camera showed officers and emergency vehicles on scene.
The accident was cleared and the lanes re-opened just before noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.