CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An accident has three lanes of southbound I-170 at the Forest Park Parkway late Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 11:30 a.m.

The view from a MoDOT camera showed officers and emergency vehicles on scene.

The accident was cleared and the lanes re-opened just before noon.

