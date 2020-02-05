CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Accidents are being reported on St. Louis-area roads as winter precipitation moves through.
Just before 2:30 p.m., an accident closed all lanes of eastbound I-70 near mile marker 203, which is just west of the Warren County-St. Charles County line.
MoDOT believes the crash will not be cleared until after 3:00 p.m.
Just before 2:15 p.m., an accident on westbound I-270 closed two lanes near Bellefontaine Road in North County.
MoDOT said it believes the accident will be cleared around 3:15 p.m.
An accident has also closed three lanes of northbound I-270 near Ladue Road.
The accident happened just before 2:00 p.m.
Information on injuries was not immediately known. MoDOT says the crash will not be cleared until around 2:45 p.m.
Around the same time, an accident occurred on eastbound I-44 near Pacific, closing two lanes.
