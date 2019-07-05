WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A fatal accident has closed all lanes of westbound I-44 just past Highway 141.
The accident happened sometime around 7:00 p.m. Accident reconstruction crews are on-scene.
Information on how many victims died was not immediately known. It is also not known when the highway will re-open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.