MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A crash briefly closed all lanes of northbound I-270 between Dorsett and I-70.
The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. MoDOT cameras showed several emergency vehicles on the scene and northbound traffic backed up. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
Our officers are working a multiple car accident north bound 270 north of Dorsett Road. The highway is shut down. Please avoid the area.@Y98Lance @mgriffin_kmov @FOX2now @KMOV @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/IW36zWN0Av— Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) April 16, 2021
Other information was not immediately known.
