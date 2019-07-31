EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of northbound I-55 at Illinois Route 143 are closed due to an accident.
Police said someone in the accident suffered some serious injuries.
Traffic is being diverted to onto Route 143.
