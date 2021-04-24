SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - An accident has closed all lames of eastbound I-255 near Telegraph.
The accident happened just before 11:00 a.m. and debris could be seen over the roadway. The view from the MoDOT camera shows multiple police cars and emergency vehicles at the scene.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.