Forest Park and Union accident
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An accident involving two motorcycles has closed all eastbound lanes of the Forest Park Parkway near Union Boulevard.

The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. Police tell News 4 the driver of one motorcycle suffered serious head injuries was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on scene.

Accident reconstruction crews were called to scene. Other information was not immediately known. 

