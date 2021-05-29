ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An accident involving two motorcycles has closed all eastbound lanes of the Forest Park Parkway near Union Boulevard.
The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. Police tell News 4 the driver of one motorcycle suffered serious head injuries was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on scene.
Accident reconstruction crews were called to scene. Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.