ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) - An accident briefly closed all lanes of westbound/northbound I-44 in downtown St. Louis.
The accident happened Thursday night on a stretch of I-44 near Pine.
One lane of southbound I-44 was also closed. northbound traffic was diverted off the highway.
A News 4 reporter on the scene saw at least two ambulances leave the scene.
All lanes re-opened around 10:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.