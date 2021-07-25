WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - An accident involving several cars closed all lanes of westbound I-44 near Highway 141 Sunday morning.
The accident happened around 11:00 a.m. The view from the MoDOT camera shows it involves several cars. Westbound traffic is backed up as a result.
All lanes re-opened around 11:40 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.