ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - All lanes of nortbound/eastbound I-44 were closed near the Archgrounds due to an accident Sunday afternoon.
The accident happened sometime around 2:30 p.m. A fire truck and ambulance were on scene, a MoDOT camera showed.
Traffic was diverted off the highway and onto Walnut. All lanes re-opened around 3:30 p.m.
Information on injuries was not immediately known.
