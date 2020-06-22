ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Accenture, a global technology and consulting company, is set to add more than 1,000 new jobs in St. Louis County.
Sources say a sector of the company will announce 1,400 new jobs near Maryville University. An official announcement is expected Tuesday morning.
The jobs will focus on cyber security for government contracts.
AllianceSTL President and CEO Steve Johnson will be joined by Gov. Mike Parson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and Rodney Crim, CEO and President of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership.
News 4 will carry the news conference and update the story as more information becomes available.
