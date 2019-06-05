ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There was a special delivery Wednesday for some St. Louis firefighters Wednesday.
Academy Sports and Outdoors dropped off official Blues hats, banners and Western Conference Championship tee shirts at Engine House #2 on Tucker in downtown St. Louis, the fire station closest to Enterprise Center.
Academy Sports officials say they wanted to make sure the first responders felt appreciated and a part of the Blues push for the Stanley Cup.
Academy Sports is also dropping off Blues merchandise at other fire stations around the city.
