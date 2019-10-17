O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Academy Sports employee was pepper sprayed while trying to stop a group of people from stealing merchandise from the Metro East store.
Police said three people grabbed armfuls of clothing and tried walking out of the store. An employee asked the three women to leave the clothes when one of them pepper sprayed the worker.
The women then ran out of the store with the stolen merchandise.
This happened Wednesday at the store on W Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois.
If you recognize any of the women, you’re asked to call O’Fallon police at 618-624-4545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.