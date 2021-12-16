AC Hotel opens in Central West End Kmov staff Posted 2 hrs ago Posted 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email AC Hotel is now open, and there are many more planned for the St. Louis area. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CENTRAL WEST END (KMOV.com) -- A new hotel is now open for visitors in the Central West End. AC Hotel is a $44 million Marriott hotel with seven stories and 192 rooms. There are several more AC Hotels planned for the St. Louis area. Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Missouri St. Louis City × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories 4Warn Forecast: Rain Arrives Friday Steve Templeton Updated 1 hr ago 'A tragic day in Illinois history': 6 killed in Amazon warehouse collapse identified KMOV.com Staff Updated Dec 15, 2021 Woman, 84, killed after tornado touches down in St. Charles County KMOV.com Staff Updated 1 hr ago 'The walls caved in and I got pinned to the ground,' Amazon warehouse survivor speaks following tragedy Gabriela Vidal, News 4 Reporter Updated Dec 15, 2021 Families speak following devastating tornado at Edwardsville Amazon warehouse Gabriela Vidal, News 4 Reporter Updated Dec 15, 2021 'Rally Runner' makes national headlines after attorney accuses Cardinals superfan of being an undercover cop Deion Broxton, Reporter Posted Dec 9, 2021
