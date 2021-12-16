AC Hotel is now open, and there are many more planned for the St. Louis area.

CENTRAL WEST END (KMOV.com) -- A new hotel is now open for visitors in the Central West End.

AC Hotel is a $44 million Marriott hotel with seven stories and 192 rooms. There are several more AC Hotels planned for the St. Louis area. 

