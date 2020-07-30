ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It is often said that every picture tells a story.
Now, a St. Louis photographer is telling a very personal story with her photos.
39-year-old Tiffany Henning lives in Wentzville and 24-year-old Olivia Marindola lives in Connecticut.
Separated by more than 1,000 miles, they have two things in common. They are both professional photographers, and they both have stories.
"In October of 2018 I was sexually assaulted," Marindola explained.
"I was abused as a child, and then again as an adult," said Henning.
After years of living with the memories, Henning picked up her camera to tell a story.
Steve Harris has the report.
