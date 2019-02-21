ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A group of demonstrators gathered outside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis in the Central West End Thursday, pushing St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson to publish the names of all alleged predator priests.
The group, Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP), released five more names of priests who are in or have served in the St. Louis community who have faced allegations of sexual assault.
The president of SNAP, David Clohessy, said it's time for some stern punishment.
“What needs to happen is heads need to roll. Pope Francis needs to fire, publicly fire, bishops who conceal abuse. Not let them voluntarily resign,” he said. “Not quietly move them somewhere else. But he needs to fire them and he needs to say that publicly."
News 4 reached out the St. Louis Archdiocese today about SNAP's demands to publish the names of priests.
In a statement the Archdiocese says:
"No clergy against whom a substantiated claim of abuse of a minor has been made is practicing priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of St. Louis. We are currently working with a team led by a former FBI agent who is reviewing all records to ensure that such a list is complete and accurate."
