(KMOV.com) - Voters have lined up to cast absentee ballots for the upcoming August primary at the St. Louis Election Board office since last Wednesday.
"No problem at all. It went very smoothly and they were very helpful," said early voter Phillip Tate.
James Tobin cast an absentee ballot on Monday at the St. Charles County Election Authority office in St. Peters. He'll be working all day on August 4 as an election judge. It will be his second election in which he will be working at a polling place in St. Charles County.
"I think there'll be a lot bigger turnout," he said.
According to St. Charles County Election Authority Director Kurt Bahr, 7,380 voters requested ballots in advance and more than 1,600 voted absentee in person for the August 4 election. He said that's more than double the absentee voting in any recent election.
St. Louis County election officials tell News 4 that more than 75,000 absentee ballots were requested. As many as 50 percent of the votes in the primary election will be cast in advance.
For voters planning to go to the polls on Election Day, there'll be a host of safety measures in place. Masks are required in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, where there are mask mandates, but masks are only strongly encouraged in cities and counties without a mandate. Voters will also see plexiglass in place to protect workers and social distancing will be observed as well as regular sanitizing.
Voters who requested a mail-in ballot but never got around to mailing that ballot can still have their vote counted.
"They can take that to a polling place and surrender that ballot and they can vote at the polling place and have their vote counted there at the polling place," said Bahr.
For voters who never mailed in a requested absentee ballot, Bahr said the voter or a close relative can drop it off at a polling place on Election Day.
