CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- County Executive Sam Page announced that about 30 St. Louis County parks will reopen Tuesday while 20 of them will remain closed.
Page said larger parks that have trails will reopen while smaller parks that are mainly just playgrounds or basketball courts will remain closed.
Here are the parks that will reopen:
- Bee Tree
- Bella Fontaine
- Blake C Snyder Memorial
- Buder
- Butler Lake
- Castlepoint
- Cliff Cave
- Champ
- Creve Coeur
- Faust
- Fort Belle FontaineGeorge Winter
- Grant’s Trail
- Greensfelder
- Jefferson Barracks
- Laumeier Sculpture Park
- Lemay
- Lone Elk (drive-thru only)
- Love
- Lower Meramec
- McDonnell
- Ohlendorf WestQueeny
- Sherman Beach
- Simpson
- Sioux Passage
- Spanish Lake
- St. Vincent
- Suson
- Tilles
- Unger
- Veterans Memorial
- West Tyson
Lone Elk Park will be open to drive thru traffic only.
Bathrooms, soccer fields, dog parks, sports courts, shelters, skate parks, playgrounds and exercise stations will remain closed at all parks. All programs, events and rentals are canceled through at least May 15.
These parks will remain closed:
- Antire
- Bissell House
- Black Forest
- Bohrer
- Bright
- Classe
- EbsworthEndicott
- Hunter's Ford
- King
- Kinloch
- Larimore
- Mackenzie
- Mathilda-WelmeringMemorial
- Ohlendorf
- Robert Winter
- Schaefer Bend
- St. George
- Sylvan Springs
- Widman
“We do believe that we can do this safely if we adjust the behavior of people in the parks and provide them with instructions and support to prevent crowding,” Page said in statement. “With the parks reopened, residents can enjoy some of our best amenities and our stir-crazy kids will have some options to relieve some of their energy.”
Page asked that people follow simple rules: if you feel sick, do not come to the parks. Stay six feet away from people you don't live with and keep moving through the park. If a park is especially crowded, consider coming back at a different time.
In a tweet, Page said there will be “nearly 700 signs to help navigate trails and remind folks to stay 6 ft apart.”
Tomorrow I will announce we are opening county parks, doing so with restrictions to make sure social distancing practices are followed. We can do this safely if we adjust to new behaviors, and nearly 700 signs will help navigate trails and remind folks to stay 6 ft. apart.— County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) April 27, 2020
The reopening of parks in St. Louis County comes after several councilmembers asked Page to do so. Page had previously said the decision to close parks was a difficult one, but the county did not have enough park rangers to help control crowd size.
[RELATED: St. Louis County councilmen ask for parks to be reopened]
All 71 parks in St. Louis County have been closed since April 3 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.