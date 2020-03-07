Abortion opponents rally outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Abortion opponents rallied Saturday outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis.
The Coalition For Life St. Louis organized the event which is called the March on the Arch.
The Planned Parenthood facility is in the Central West End and is the only place in Missouri that still offers abortions.
The group marched to the Gateway Arch after the rally. This is the third year for the event.
Planned Parenthood sent the following statement in response:
"It is disappointing to know there are still people in 2020 who believe the government should be able to force a person to carry a pregnancy to term whether or not that person wants to. The vast majority of Missourians support reproductive freedom, and government officials in our state would be wise to remember that."
